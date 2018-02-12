(credit: Jesse Grant/Getty Images for HSN)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jason Mraz is bringing his “Good Vibes” tour to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.
Minnesota State Fair officials announced Monday that the multiple Grammy Award-winning musician will perform on the Grandstand on Aug. 28.
He’ll be accompanied by his “Good Vibes” band and singer-songwriter Brett Dennen.
Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at etix.com. Prices range from $39 to $49.
Other performers slated to play the Grandstand this year include country music duo Sugarland and former One Direction member Niall Horan.