MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Jason Mraz is bringing his “Good Vibes” tour to the Great Minnesota Get-Together.

Minnesota State Fair officials announced Monday that the multiple Grammy Award-winning musician will perform on the Grandstand on Aug. 28.

He’ll be accompanied by his “Good Vibes” band and singer-songwriter Brett Dennen.

Tickets for the show go on sale Friday. They can be purchased at etix.com. Prices range from $39 to $49.

Other performers slated to play the Grandstand this year include country music duo Sugarland and former One Direction member Niall Horan.

