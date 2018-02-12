Filed Under:Justin Timberlake, Local TV, Xcel Energy Center

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears Justin Timberlake just can’t get enough of Minnesota.

Hours after his Super Bowl LII halftime show at U.S. Bank Stadium, which featured the University of Minnesota marching band, several local dance teams and a tribute to Prince, Timberlake announced a show at Xcel Energy Center on Sept. 28 as part of his “Man of the Woods” tour.

Now, due to high demand for tickets, Timberlake has announced a second show on Sept. 29.

Tickets for the second show start at $52.50 and go on sale Feb. 19 at 10 a.m.

The tour supporting Timberlake’s latest album kicks off March 13 in Toronto.

Comments (2)
  1. Hans Zink says:
    February 12, 2018 at 4:42 pm

    Yawn!

