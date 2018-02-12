ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) – Goaltender Devan Dubnyk was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week after helping lead the Minnesota Wild to a 2-0-1 mark in its last three games.
Dubynk stopped 115 of the 121 shots he faced over the three-game stretch, which came out to a 1.96 goals against average and a .950 save percentage. The week was highlighted by a shutout performance against the Chicago Blackhawks in a 3-0 win Saturday night.
With that win, the Wild extended its franchise-record home point streak to 12 games. They are 9-0-3 in their last 12 at Xcel Energy Center. The Wild currently has the second Wild Card spot for the Western Conference playoffs.
For the season, Dubnyk is 22-10-4 with a 2.60 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He has four shutouts on the season, which is tied for fourth.