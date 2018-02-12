MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you’re sick and tired of the brutal cold you’re not alone.

February has been a downright frigid month. But fortunately our bitter cold streak is about to come to an end.

We kicked off February with brutally cold temperatures. On Feb. 1, we had a high of only seven degrees with wind chill values near 30 below.

“It’s really getting old, I don’t like to spend twenty minutes to get ready to go out to walk a block, putting on four layers,” Kelly Simpson of Minneapolis said.

“I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough. Definitely, definitely had enough,” Eric Anderson said.

Sick and tired of it for many, but others embrace it.

“We’re not in control of the weather so we accept it,” Minnesota native Andy Walters said.

Walters says he lives here because he love Minneapolis and he loves the people.

“We chose to live here and we dress for it. I got four layers on, long underwear,” Walters said. “I’m used to this. I’m not going to catch any pneumonia any time soon, as long as I stay wrapped up.”

And cross country skier Matt Lundmark agrees. He’ll take the cold as long as we have the snow.

“I think embracing it’s the key. We’ve got some wonderful places to get outside here, so it’s just nice to be able to get outside year-round and skiing is the perfect way to do it,” Lundmark said.

Day 12 and we’re almost halfway through the month of February. We have been running well below average every single day so far, but changes are on the way with a major warm up just in time to celebrate both Valentine’s Day and a Top 10 Weather Day.