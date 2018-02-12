MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It appears the Minnesota Timberwolves’ top 2017 draft choice is ready to come to Minneapolis.
The Timberwolves announced Monday morning they have recalled Justin Patton from the Iowa Wolves. Patton was the team’s No. 16 pick in last summer’s NBA Draft after the Timberwolves made the trade to acquire Jimmy Butler.
Patton was sidelined after breaking his foot in a post-draft workout last July. He had surgery to repair the fifth metatarsal in his foot.
He was assigned to play with the Iowa Wolves in the NBA G League on Dec. 27. In 25 games, he averaged 11.9 points, five rebounds and 1.4 rebounds per game in about 20 minutes per game.
The Timberwolves host the Houston Rockets Tuesday night.