(credit: CBS)
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a big weekend for dog adoptions at the Animal Humane Society this weekend.
WCCO reported about the large amount of dogs waiting to be adopted into loving homes.
Now, many of those dogs are now getting used to life with their new families.
The Animal Humane Society said between Friday and Sunday they had more than 200 animals adopted out from all four of their shelters.
Of course there are still animals in need of a home, you can get more info on that and see some of the animals by clicking here.