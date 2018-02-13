MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Edina say some businesses have been closed after contractors hit a gas line Tuesday morning.
According to Edina police, contractors were working on the Market Street project at 50th and France when it struck a gas line. Fire crews and CenterPoint Energy responded to the scene to repair the line.
Market Street was closed until further notice. All businesses on Market Street – and between Market Street and the west side of France Avenue and north of 50th Street – will be closed until repairs are made.
France Avenue and 50th Street will remain open to through traffic.