MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 36-year-old Twin Cities woman is accused of hitting her boyfriend in the head with a golf club last week after he refused to walk to the store to get her water.

Kata Lee Sandberg, of South St. Paul, is charged with one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, court documents filed in Dakota County show.

According to a criminal complaint, the assault occurred in the early morning hours of Feb. 5 at an apartment on the 500 block of 12th Avenue North.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they heard a woman screaming about water and the sound of someone groaning. After they forced their way into the residence, police found a man with blood on his face and hands.

“She kicked the s— out of me,” he told officers, the complaint states.

The man told police that Sandberg attack him after he refused to walk to get her water. He said she swung a golf club at him, hitting him multiple times in the head and body.

He added that Sandberg also threw dishes at him and kicked him all over.

The man told police that he’d been in a relationship with Sandberg for several months and that they’d been living together since she was kicked out of her apartment.

Officers arrested Sandberg, who declined to give a statement.

If convicted of the assault charge, she faces a maximum penalty of 7 years in prison and/or a $14,000 fine.