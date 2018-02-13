MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The University of Minnesota men’s hockey team had two players earn Big Ten honors this week after getting a weekend sweep of Wisconsin.
Junior forward Tyler Sheehy was named the league’s First Star of the Week, and goalie Mat Robson was named the Third Star of the Week.
Sheehy led the Big Ten with five points over the two victories. He had two third-period goals, including the game-winner, in a 4-2 win over Wisconsin on Friday. He also had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 7-1 win. It’s his seventh career weekly award.
Robson made 61 saves on 64 shots over the two victories for a 1.5 goals against average and a .953 save percentage. He made a career-high 38 saves in Friday’s win, and made 23 saves on Saturday. It’s his third career weekly award.
The Gophers host Ohio State next weekend in their regular season finale.