MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — University of Minnesota students working on careers in health will have a new state of the art place to study.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held Tuesday for the Health Sciences Education Center at the corner of Harvard and Delaware streets.

The Minnesota Legislature approved funding for the $108 million facility during last year’s special session.

Donors are also helping to pay for it.

Thousands of students in dentistry, nursing, pharmacy, medical and veterinary schools will have classes in the new building.

“The active classrooms in the health science ed center are going to enable students to collaborate and engage with one another and their faculty in ways that are simply not possible in the existing lecture rooms where classes are currently scheduled,” said Christine A. Mueller, the associate dean for academic programs at the School of Nursing.

The Health Sciences Education Center is scheduled to open for classes in 2020.

