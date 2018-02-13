MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The city council in Mankato has rejected a measure to raise the age of purchasing tobacco to 21 years old.
According to WCCO affiliate KEYC, the measure failed on a 4-3 vote and now puts a similar measure from North Mankato in jeopardy. That’s because the ordinance change would only go into effect if Mankato followed suit.
KEYC says as far as numbers in the crowd were concerned, support for Smoke 21 was near unanimous with high turnout and blue shirts saying “I support a tobacco-free generation”.
The city’s ability to enforce the decision falls almost entirely on the licensing side, which includes fines and potential suspension of a business’s right to sell tobacco products.