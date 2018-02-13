MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Officials in Wisconsin say a 59-year-old man is in jail after he drove off in his vehicle after striking a pedestrian who later died.

According to Polk County officials, the hit and run incident occurred early Friday evening in the city of Amery on Keller Avenue and State Highway 46 near Central Street.

There, officials say 50-year-old Lisa Allen of Amery was crossing Keller Avenue from west to east when she was struck by a vehicle being driven southbound on Keller Avenue. The driver briefly stopped before continuing southbound.

Allen was taken to an area hospital via ambulance but immediately transferred from there via air ambulance to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with critical injuries.

Witnesses were able to describe the vehicle and give a license plate number. Using that information, authorities later located the suspect vehicle in Woodville, Wisconsin and arrested Michael George, 59, of Altoona, Wisconsin.

George was initially arrested for OWI second offense and hit-and-run causing injury. He was then taken to the Polk County Jail.

However, the victim later died of injuries suffered in the incident, so pending charges are likely to be upgraded to hit and run causing death.

The incident remains under investigation.