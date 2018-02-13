MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Todd County man is pleading guilty to manslaughter in the death of his wife nearly a year ago.
According to the criminal complaint, 35-year-old Lacey Kuschel was shot in the back and killed as she held 5-month-old daughter, Aspen. The shooting happened at 2 a.m. on Feb. 25, 2017, in rural Todd County.
Kuschel’s husband, 32-year-old Tyler Slagerman, was charged with one county of 2nd degree manslaughter and one count of child endangerment in the death, which he argued was accidental.
According to court filings, prosecutors and Slagerman’s attorney reached a plea agreement Tuesday. Slagerman is pleading guilty to the manslaughter charge, while prosecutors drop the child endangerment charge.
He’ll serve up to year year in county jail, eligible for work release, and may be allowed to see his daughter under court-appointed supervision, according to the plea agreement.