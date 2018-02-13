Filed Under:Local TV, Rochester

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester police are looking for the owners of a cremation urn that was found after it was stolen from a vehicle.

KIMT News reports a school liaison officer at Phoenix Academy recovered the urn from a student, who admitted to stealing it out of a vehicle sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.

stolen urn Rochester Police Look For Owners Of Stolen Cremation Urn

(credit: Rochester Police)

The car was located near Valley High Drive and 19th Street Northwest at the time of the theft.

Police say there is a cursive “M” on the bottom of the urn. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Rochester Police at 507-328-6810.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch