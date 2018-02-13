MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Rochester police are looking for the owners of a cremation urn that was found after it was stolen from a vehicle.
KIMT News reports a school liaison officer at Phoenix Academy recovered the urn from a student, who admitted to stealing it out of a vehicle sometime between Jan. 26 and Jan. 28.
The car was located near Valley High Drive and 19th Street Northwest at the time of the theft.
Police say there is a cursive “M” on the bottom of the urn. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Rochester Police at 507-328-6810.