By Crystal Grobe

Breakfast is one of my favorite meals and whether it’s biscuits and gravy, granola and yogurt, or a simple smoothie, I like making a bunch of different things for my morning meals.

I was going through some old recipes and came across this creation from Wolfgang Puck for Pistachio-Crusted Vanilla French Toast. He suggests serving it with Brandied Dried Apricot Jam and Wolfgang Puck is not someone who would steer us wrong.

The recipe calls for challah, a rich egg bread and can be special ordered from a local bakery or use a brioche instead. I made mine from scratch and it was quite the process, so unless you love making bread, you might want to go the store-bought route.

The technique for the french toast was pretty simple: dip bread slices into egg/milk/spice mixture, coat with pistachios, and cook in a pan for a couple minutes per side. Layer cooked slices into a baking dish and bake for 10-15 minutes.

What made this dish extra special was the Brandied Dried Apricot Jam. While you can certainly use maple syrup or another jam, it is worth the small amount of hands-on time to make the jam.