MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Enthusiasm for the Hennepin Theater Trust’s 2018-2019 season at the Orpheum Theater was such that ticket subscriptions sold out the same day they were made available.

The season includes the two most recent Tony winners for best musical — “Hamilton” and “Dear Evan Hansen” — along with the most recent winner for best revival of a musical, “Hello, Dolly!”

The Hennepin Theatre Trust just announced its full slate of shows earlier this week, a lineup that boasts 33 Tony Awards in total. Other shows that are included among the season’s offerings are the revival of “Fiddler on the Roof” and a return visit for “The Book of Mormon.”

Season subscriptions went on sale to the public on Wednesday at 10 a.m. The Hennepin Theater Trust reported on Twitter that the system experienced technical difficulties owing to the sheer volume of traffic they were dealing with.

Update: Due to the popularity of the 2018-2019 Season, the Broadway Across America website & phone systems are experiencing high traffic. Please be patient and continue to check back in 10-15 minutes – they are working on a solution now. — HennepinTheatreTrust (@hennepintheatre) February 14, 2018

Before noon, the organization reported that subscriptions were no longer available, and that those who were still interested should sign up on their email list.

2018-2019 Bank of America Broadway on Hennepin Subscriptions are no longer available. Interested in a season subscription? Sign up for our subscription email list on our website to learn if/when more become available.https://t.co/8omKgNAW49 — HennepinTheatreTrust (@hennepintheatre) February 14, 2018

“We anticipate this will be our most popular season ever so we are encouraging people to buy their packages as early as possible,” Mark Nerenhausen, president and CEO of Hennepin Theatre Trust, said as soon as the season was announced.