Filed Under:Alexandra Arnt, Cottage Grove, Hypothermia, Lake Elmo

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn. (AP) — Preliminary autopsy results show a missing Lake Elmo woman whose body was found in Cottage Grove died of hypothermia.

Twenty-five-year-old Alexandra Arnt was reported missing Saturday after she failed to arrive home. Law enforcement agencies used a helicopter, a drone, snowmobiles and search and rescue dogs to look for Arnt after her car was found along County Road 19.

Searchers found her body later that evening in a wooded area more than a mile from where her vehicle was found. The temperature was hovering around zero. Arnt’s cell phone was found in her car.

Authorities continue to investigate.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch