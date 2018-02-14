MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 44-year-old man was sentenced to more than 30 years in prison on Wednesday in connection with a May 2017 drug deal in Fridley that turned deadly.

Johnny Earl Edwards pleaded guilty to second-degree murder without intent in the shooting death of James Lamont Chapman. Edwards shot Chapman in the May 27 incident, which happened after Bryston Markeis Hill-Turnipseed bought marijuana from Chapman.

Fridley police were called that night to a residence on Osborne Road on a report of shots fired and that a man had been shot. Officers found Chapman laying on the floor in the lower level of the home. He suffered a single gunshot wound to his upper left chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The homeowners were present at the time of the incident, and a male homeowner told police he invited Chapman over to arrange a marijuana sale between him and Hill-Turnipseed. After the drug deal, Hill-Turnipseed left the room and came back with Edwards, who shot Chapman. They fled the scene, but were located the next day in Minneapolis.

Edwards was sentenced to 363 months in prison, with credit for 261 days served.

Hill-Turnipseed pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aiding an offender. He agreed to 138 months in prison as part of a plea deal.