MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After nearly two weeks of bold north temperatures we’re finally thawing out this Wednesday. Being able to get outside makes a winter #Top10WxDay so enjoyable.

At the outdoor rink in Loring Park, you can skate right underneath the Minneapolis skyline — and the weather certainly is much more enjoyable for some outdoor fun.

With temperatures soaring into the 40s, it was the perfect day for a Dodge Nature Center field trip.

A group of 4th graders from Pilot Knob Stem Magnet school were kick sledding around so fast, the winter coats had to go. It was the first time on a kick sled for many of them.

The field trip on this #Top10WxDay: a success.

From kids having fun in the snow and sun, to Soapy Joe’s car wash in St. Paul — folks lined up to take advantage of the warmup and get the salt and grime off their cars. That line, was a lenghty one.

Back at Dodge Nature Center these kiddos couldn’t get enough.

“It’s awesome, I wish every day was like this!” one said.

Although it won’t be this warm, they have movie night at Loring Park on Fridays. You can come watch Mighty Ducks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. this evening.

Meanwhile, Como Zoo patrons — along with the animals — were enjoying the warmer weather.

“Oh, it’s a blessing right. It’s just beautiful,” Diana Lohmer of Mahtomedi said. “I saw so many people out here without jackets or anything today, and they didn’t look like they were uncomfortable at all. They looked like they were having a great time!”

Even the animals were soaking in the warmth. The lions usually stay inside all winter, but one made a rare appearance.

And besides celebrating the #Top10WxDay, we can’t forget it’s also the day that celebrates love.

“Well, Valentine’s Day, got to take the bride to the zoo, it’s her favorite spot,” Jerry Pullen of Blaine said.

It’s safe to say both the zoo-goers and the animals are hoping for more days like this.

“It’s beautiful,” Beth Bauer said. “It helps with the spring fever for sure.”