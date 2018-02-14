MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Washington County authorities say 18 people arrested during Super Bowl week in a sex trafficking operation in have been charged.
The Washington County Sheriff’s Office worked in collaboration with several agencies, including the East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force, to crack down on sex trafficking during Super Bowl week. The operation was led by the Minneapolis Police Department.
All 18 arrested were charged in Washington County for solicitation of a juvenile for sex in Woodbury.
The suspects have been identified as 32-year-old Abdirahman Awil, 22-year-old Jeffrey Lema-Chicaiza, 20-year-old Koushik Mamidala, 20-year-old Prince Prowd, 24-year-old Scott Gola-Udseth, 47-year-old Guy Anderson, 28-year-old Pah Ta Kee, 39-year-old Mitchell King, 61-year-old Robert McClung, 27-year-old Sadiq Hussein, 53-year-old Andrew Burfeind, 37-year-old Saul Ramirez, 52-year-old Martin Roy, 46-year-old Froylan Escamilla, 20-year-old Taylor Diaz, 24-year-old Santiago Cabrera, 29-year-old Richard Bottolfson and 53-year-old Dwayne Johnson.
The East Metro Sex Trafficking Task Force also recovered several victims of commercial sex trade during Super Bowl week.