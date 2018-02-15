Filed Under:Delta Air Lines, Profit-Sharing

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Air Lines officials said Thursday that for the fourth straight year, they’re paying out more than $1 billion in profit sharing to more than 80,000 employees worldwide.

Officials say employees earned the payout after the airline delivered record-breaking operations and customer satisfaction as well as a strong financial performance. Over the last five years, Delta has paid its employees more than $5 billion through profit sharing.

The money has resulted in an 80 percent increase in total annual compensation since 2008.

Many companies are dishing out payouts to their employees this year as a result of Donald Trump’s tax reform plan. Most companies are paying employees earning less than $100,000 annually an additional $1,000.

