MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A highway pileup and the shooting that followed it have now left one man dead.

New video from Wednesday’s crash on Highway 65 in Fridley shows law enforcement rushing in after a passerby shot one of the drivers.

Simon Schiffler, 33, of North Dakota died.

Authorities in Anoka County are not releasing all the details, but they say the man who fired his weapon and killed Schiffler at the scene is cooperating and did everything he could to help diffuse an explosive situation.

On the MNDOT traffic camera first responders are seen rushing toward Schiffler in the aftermath of the incident Wednesday evening. They say he was driving one of four cars involved in the relatively minor crash. Immediately after the accident, authorities say Schiffler began acting erratically.

“He exited his vehicle and basically physically accosted the other drivers, pinning them against other vehicles,” Commander Paul Sommer from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department said

Witness Jamie Jimenez described what happened in further detail.

“He was freaking out. He almost assaulted a lady. He was trying to kiss her and he doesn’t know her,” she said.

Another witness who asked that we not identify him, and whose account was corroborated by authorities, say the man abruptly pulled out a knife and lunged at him and another bystander who had a handgun.

“He turned his attention to me and another gentleman, walking towards him in a quick manner with a knife,” the witness said.

It was then, the witness said, the other man fired his handgun. We asked if the witness felt the man was justified in shooting:

“I feel he was justified, yes,” he said.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities say results from toxicology tests in this case could take weeks. They would also not reveal whether the man who fired his handgun had a permit to carry.

At the moment, the man who fired his weapon is not facing any charges.