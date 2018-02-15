MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you tired of those pop-up ads or video ads that seem to come out of nowhere? Google has announced that it’s going to do something about them.

They’re launching a built-in blocker on their web browser Chrome that will filter out ads that violate certain standards.

About 50 percent of Americans access the internet through Chrome. The online giant is now flagging brands and publishers that produce those ads.

Steve Knapp is the executive director of media with Colle McVoy, a Minneapolis advertising agency that specializes in digital ads.

“And they have 30 days to remove those ads or all advertising will be blocked via Google Chrome on those publishers’ websites. So it’s a big deal,” he said.

So is this the beginning of the end for annoying ads?

“I think that’s Google’s ultimate goal, and I think it will be,” Knapp said.

Knapp says because of pop-ups and sticky ads, about 40 percent of millennials are using ad blockers — so they’re missing a lot of advertising.

“So Google, Facebook, Washington Post and other companies want to avoid people using ad blockers, which is why they’re taking action right now to make sure better ads, more relevant ads, less intrusive ads, have that better experience for people,” Knapp said.

Knapp believes that could mean more ads get to you that you actually want to see.

If you come across one of these blacklisted advertisements that won’t go away, Knapp said there isn’t exactly a surefire way to report them.

“However, we live in an era of Instagram posts and tweets and all that, so there are obviously ways people can get in touch with the brand or publisher to tell you ‘we don’t like your ads,'” Knapp said.

Knapp says Google can afford to put a stop to pop-ups and sticky ads. The reason? The company generates $100 billion in revenue a year, so losing some annoying ads shouldn’t hurt too much.