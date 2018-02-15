Filed Under:Mankato Police Department, Minnesota Bureau Of Criminal Apprehension, Missing Woman, Morgan Stolee

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Mankato Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 7.

Morgan Stolee, 19, was last seen when she abruptly left work at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7. She may have been in the McGregor area on Feb. 8, and she may be in the company of Trevor Newman, whose last known address is in the Belle Plaine area.

morgane stolee missing woman BCA: Mankato Police Seek Help To Find Missing Woman

(credit: Mankato Police Department)

Stolee is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she drives a purple 2011 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 350-UHX.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Mankato Police Department at (507) 387-8725.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch