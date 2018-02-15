MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Mankato Police Department is asking for the public’s help to find a woman who hasn’t been seen since Feb. 7.
Morgan Stolee, 19, was last seen when she abruptly left work at about 10 p.m. on Feb. 7. She may have been in the McGregor area on Feb. 8, and she may be in the company of Trevor Newman, whose last known address is in the Belle Plaine area.
Stolee is about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and she drives a purple 2011 Ford Fusion with Minnesota license plate 350-UHX.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts should call the Mankato Police Department at (507) 387-8725.