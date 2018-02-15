MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – State health officials say three more children died last week from influenza.
That brings the total up to four kids that have died from the flu this season. The Minnesota Department of Health says influenza is currently considered widespread.
In the latest numbers from the state health department, there were 255 hospitalizations due to the flu this week. There were 392 last week. That brings the total number of hospitalizations to more than 4,200 this season.
State health officials say there were 108 new flu outbreaks in schools in the past week. That brings the total number of outbreaks in schools to 525 for the season.