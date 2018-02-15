MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man shot after a four-car crash in Fridley has died while an investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon near Highway 65 and Medtronic Parkway.

Witnesses told police a man involved in the accident was acting extremely erratically after the crash, had a large knife and tried to assault other drivers.

The man was later identified as 33-year-old Simon Schiffler from Williston, North Dakota.

At one point, Schiffler allegedly groped and tried kissing a female victim involved in the crash.

Before police could get to the scene, a man not involved in the crash stopped to intercede as Schiffler was allegedly stabbing at one of the driver’s windows. That’s when Schiffler allegedly aggressively engaged the man, who then shot him multiple times.

Police say the shooter stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation. He was not arrested and will not be identified at this point in the investigation.

Schiffler was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.

Authorities say they are trying to determine if there’s a connection between anyone involved in the crash. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office at 763-427-1212.