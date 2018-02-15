Filed Under:Armed Robbery, St. Cloud Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in St. Cloud are seeking two suspects after three people were robbed at gunpoint late Wednesday night.

St. Cloud police responded at about 11:48 p.m. to a gunshot complaint near the intersection of 8th Avenue and 6th Street South. When officers arrived, they learned two men and one woman were approached by two male suspects. One of the suspects showed a handgun, and police say they robbed the victims of property.

Authorities say during the incident, the man with the gun fired two rounds that didn’t hit any of the victims. A 21-year-old male victim suffered minor injuries in an assault during the incident.

Police used a K-9 and a drone to try and locate the suspects, but were not successful. The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information should contact St. Cloud police at (320) 251-1200.

