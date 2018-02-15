Filed Under:Honeyfund, Target, Wedding Registries, Weddings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone busy planning a wedding will want to listen up. Target is teaming up with a startup company to offer something new on its wedding registry.

People can now register for honeymoon experiences, in addition to items they might want from Target.

The startup is called Honeyfund.

It’s a way for wedding guests to pay for an experience the happy couple will never forget.

