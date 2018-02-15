MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anyone busy planning a wedding will want to listen up. Target is teaming up with a startup company to offer something new on its wedding registry.
People can now register for honeymoon experiences, in addition to items they might want from Target.
The startup is called Honeyfund.
It’s a way for wedding guests to pay for an experience the happy couple will never forget.
Target’s registry, now with Honeyfund, offers experiences and travel plus great product: tgt.biz/rxz4s https://t.co/ySr2zK30kH—
Target News (@TargetNews) February 12, 2018