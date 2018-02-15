MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Ten Twin Cities chefs and two restaurants have been named to the list of semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Foundation Awards, often considered the premiere award of the culinary world.

Some are returning to the list as national semifinalists: Alex Roberts was once again on the list as a semifinalist for Outstanding Chef in the entire country, Michelle Gayer is making her third appearance as a semifinalist as Outstanding Baker, as is Diane Yang making a third trip as a semifinalist for Outstanding Pastry Chef for her work at Spoon and Stable. 112 Eatery is a semifinalist for the first time for Outstanding Service, and Grand Café in Minneapolis was honored as a semifinalist for Best New Restaurant.

Best Chef: Midwest covers Minnesota, Wisconsin, Missouri, Iowa, Nebraska and the Dakotas. Gavin Kaysen from Spoon and Stable is on the list for the first time, although he won the 2008 Rising Star Chef of the Year award when he was at Café Boulud in New York City.

Christina Nguyen gets her first semifinalist nod for her work at Hai Hai in Minneapolis, she is also the chef at Hola Arepa. Jamie Malone from Grand Café got her first semifinalist nod for that restaurant, she made the long list when she was the chef at Sea Change in 20114, and was a semifinalist for Rising Star Chef in 2013.

Also on the Best Chef: Midwest list: Thomas Boemer of Corner Table and Revival (third appearance), Steven Brown from Tilia (a finalist last year and a semifinalist three other times), Ann Kim from Young Joni and Lisa Carlson from Chef Shack Bay City in Wisconsin both are second time semifinalists.

The semifinalist list, or long list, is culled from 20,000 submissions made to the James Beard Foundation. A committee of food critics and writers from around the country narrow those submissions down. The next step is for 500 or so voters to pick winners. Those voters are critics, writers, past restaurant and chef award winners. The nominees or finalists will be announced March 14, and the winners will be awarded on April 27.

National Awards Semifinalists

Best New Restaurant: Grand Cafe, Minneapolis

Outstanding Baker: Michele Gayer, Salty Tart

Outstanding Chef: Alex Roberts, Restaurant Alma

Outstanding Pastry Chef: Diane Yang, Spoon and Stable

Outstanding Service: 112 Eatery

Best Chef, Midwest (asterisk denotes first-time semifinalist)

Thomas Boemer, Corner Table

Steven Brown, Tilia

Lisa Carlson*, Chef Shack

Gavin Kaysen, Spoon and Stable

Ann Kim, Young Joni

Jamie Malone*, Grand Cafe

Christina Nguyen*, Hai Hai