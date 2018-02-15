MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — If you already have a home, a new survey finds that you may be spending about $2,000 a year on home services that are not necessary.
Bankrate.com says the biggest expense is housekeeping. Homeowners spend around $285 a month on housekeeping services.
Don’t want to mow your own lawn? Landscaping can cost an average of $144 a month.
“A home security system costs $130, slightly more than pool care ($123). Snow removal ($84), septic service ($67) and trash and recycling collection ($55) proved more affordable,” Bankrate reported.