MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s Thursday and that means you might be Workin’ for the Weekend. Kim Johnson found an interesting line up of things to do, including skijoring with horses, finding love on a chair lift, and going for a run in your underwear.

Cupid’s Undie Run

Show off your best panties this weekend! Cupid’s Undie Run is a “brief” fun run that takes place in the middle of a BIG party. The mile-long run raises morning to find a cure to Neurofibromatosis, a genetic disorder that affects 1 in every 3,000 children born. Undies are encouraged, but costumes are welcome too. The run is Saturday at noon in front of the Pourhouse in Minneapolis.

Chairlift Speed Dating

For the second year, Afton Alps is hosting a Chairlift Speed Dating event to help skiing (and snowboarding) singles meet their mates on the mountain. The event is Saturday and is open to participants between 21-70 years old. Co-host matchmaking service LUMA will pair compatible love-seekers with others in their preferred age category, and the two will jump on a chairlift and get acquainted. Ski down together and continue your conversation in the lodge, or request a new charilift match for the next ride up.

Minnesota Zoo

Escape the cold and get a taste of the tropics at the Minnesota Zoo. Every weekend now through March 11th, you can attend a tropical beach party. Bring your pail or favorite sand toy and play in Minnesota’s two biggest indoor sandboxes. Explore sea turtles, an indoor rainforest, along with special activities each weekend.

Extreme Skiijoring At Canterbury Park

Finally, watch extreme skijoring at Canterbury Park! This extreme winter sport features a skier being pulled behind a horse while they dodge obstacles on the racetrack. The main event is Saturday at 1 p.m. Admission is $10.