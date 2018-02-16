MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — They won four of the last five state titles in Class A. Blake and championships went hand in hand.

“I’m so fortunate to have been a part of several winning teams. It’s overwhelming to think the possibility that we could go back to state and defend a title,” Madeline Wethington said.

That could be more difficult, winning it again. This offseason they made a decision to move the hockey programs from A to AA. A slightly new schedule featuring bigger schools in the sections.

“This is fun. It was appropriate for us to move up,” coach Shawn Reid said. “We have lots of talented players on our team. A lot of them have collegiate aspirations and Olympic aspirations, like Dani Cameranesi’s playing in the Olympics right now. And so it’s appropriate for us to play in AA.”

They have more than held their own — just one loss and two ties.

“It has been really, really fun,” Kyra Willoughby said. “People say the pressure — there’s more pressure on us, but we’ve just had a blast. Our team is really close this year and we have a beautiful new rink that we’ve gotten to enjoy.”

Friday night they will settle the section with their kind of rival — Edina. Just what everyone expected. And they expect quite a game.

“It’ll be an awesome challenge,” Reid said. “We had them here in standing room only before. They beat us the first time and we should have a really good game [Friday] night at Parade Ice Garden.”