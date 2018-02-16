MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A first-of-its-kind, cat-friendly café is now open in Minneapolis’ Uptown neighborhood.
The Café Meow opened its doors Friday morning. The feline-friendly space is the first cat café in Minnesota.
If the idea of cat hair in your coffee gives you pause, the café is split into two spaces – a coffee shop where you can “get catfinated” and a cat lounge where you can visit with adoptable felines.
Walk-ins are welcome at the cat lounge, but if you want to make sure you get some kitten cuddling time, you can reserve a spot online.
Cat cafes were popularized in Japan, and a few have popped up on the U.S. coasts, but Café Meow is one of only a few Midwest kitten cantinas.
The Café Meow is at 2323 Hennepin Avenue in Minneapolis. It’s open 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays and 11 a.m. to 9p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays.