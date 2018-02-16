Off the Menu with Dara can be heard every Saturday from 11 a.m. to noon on News Radio 830 WCCO! See all of Mpls. St.Paul Magazine’s Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl’s Top 5 lists here! I got a request last week for breakfast hash, and I thought that was a great idea! I like a good hash in the morning of course, but if we’re talking breakfast for dinner, I love a good hash! That’s some rib-sticking, cozy, in-for-the-night food. These are my favorite !

Trout Hash

Recipe For the non-meat-eaters in the crowd, I think you should make some good Lake Superior smoked trout breakfast hash—look around your garden carefully before you start, you may find your chives are already poking through the ground, and fresh chives make trout hash magic.

Ham Hash

Recipe I was reading about the history of corned beef and cabbage and St. Patrick’s day, and discovered that Ireland was historically a pork-eating nation, not a beef-eating one, and so before the Irish-Americans were Americanized they were likely making their hash with ham. Ham hash is amazing. Try it!

Spicy Chipotle Bacon Corned Beef Hash

Recipe As you know I’m crazy about the fusion all-American recipes that rise up when cultures meet and grow together, and a perfect example of this is a Texan corned beef hash with chipotle chilies in adobo sauce. Spicy and rich.

Martha’s Spinach and Egg Potato Hash

Recipe I know a lot of you are looking for a hearty meatless option, and Martha Stewart to the rescue—I really like the way she gets the hash all cooked, then makes a well in the potatoes for eggs, this is a good dinner.