I got a request last week for breakfast hash, and I thought that was a great idea! I like a good hash in the morning of course, but if we’re talking breakfast for dinner, I love a good hash! That’s some rib-sticking, cozy, in-for-the-night food. These are my favorite !
Trout Hash
Recipe
For the non-meat-eaters in the crowd, I think you should make some good Lake Superior smoked trout breakfast hash—look around your garden carefully before you start, you may find your chives are already poking through the ground, and fresh chives make trout hash magic.
Ham Hash
Recipe
I was reading about the history of corned beef and cabbage and St. Patrick’s day, and discovered that Ireland was historically a pork-eating nation, not a beef-eating one, and so before the Irish-Americans were Americanized they were likely making their hash with ham. Ham hash is amazing. Try it!
Spicy Chipotle Bacon Corned Beef Hash
Recipe
As you know I’m crazy about the fusion all-American recipes that rise up when cultures meet and grow together, and a perfect example of this is a Texan corned beef hash with chipotle chilies in adobo sauce. Spicy and rich.
Martha’s Spinach and Egg Potato Hash
Recipe
I know a lot of you are looking for a hearty meatless option, and Martha Stewart to the rescue—I really like the way she gets the hash all cooked, then makes a well in the potatoes for eggs, this is a good dinner.
Corned Beef Hash – The Real, Basic, Real Deal
Recipe
For my money the most important thing about corned beef hash is that you need good corned beef, then a good cast-iron pan to get a good crust on the potatoes and onions. There’s not much more to say about the best-of-the-best than that, get a corned beef, season it well, turn it into hash in the right heavy pan. Like this recipe!