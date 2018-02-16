MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — An Eagan father and his family’s dog have gone viral after a social media post showing his creative method of clipping the pet’s nails.
Last Saturday, the father’s daughter posted the hilarious pictures on Twitter. In the post, she says her dog hates getting his nails clipped, so her dad had to get creative.
Check it out:
Her dad, Patrick, used a purse with holes cut in it to suspend the dog from a pull-up bar attached to a door frame.
The post quickly went viral, garnering over 339,000 likes and 86,000 retweets as of Friday morning.
Good doggy.
Wish this worked for my rottweiler..