MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Do you sometimes turn to your favorite food when you’re feeling a little down?

New research shows that even the healthiest eaters cave into indulgences when they’re having a bad day.

Forty percent of people who consider their diet extremely healthy agreed with this statement: “When I’m feeling down, I eat something indulgent to make me feel better.”

“In a food culture where most Americans are trying to eat healthier, the findings show that America’s love affair with indulgent foods has reached even the most disciplined group of eaters,” the website Convenience Store Decisions wrote. “It’s likely that members of this group need to give themselves “permission” to indulge, and may in fact turn indulgence food into a sort of self-care. Instead of hitting the gym after a bad day, many of these normally super-healthy eaters are hitting the refrigerator or nearest restaurant for an indulgent treat.”