The ground outside may be frozen, but Twin Cities’ consumers now have access to fresh, locally grown lettuce year-round.

Revol Greens, a greenhouse farm located in Medford, Minnesota, announces that its premium, sustainably grown lettuce and greens are now on area grocery store shelves.

Consumers can get a taste of Revol Greens at area Kowalskis and Lunds & Bylerly’s stores this weekend.

Saturday, February 17
–Kowalski’s (Excelsior): 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
–Kowalski’s (White Bear Lake): 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
–Lunds & Byerly’s (Golden Valley): 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
–Lunds & Byerly’s (Edina): 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, February 18
–Kowalski’s (Uptown): 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
–Lunds & Byerly’s (Central Ave): 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

