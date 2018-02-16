MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After a cold day Friday, the temperatures are expected to warm up a bit over the weekend – but rounds of snow are on the way.

According to meteorologist Matt Brickman, Saturday is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered snow.

Sunday could be a bit of a different story.

On Sunday, there’s a chance of heavy snow to the north in the late morning and early afternoon hours.

“Right now, I think the heaviest band of snow should be north of the Twin Cities,” Brickman said.

St. Cloud, Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth and other northern cities could be affected. There’s also a chance it could brush the north metro, like Anoka County, and bring a couple inches of snow.

Temperatures at least will be comfortable, with a high of 32 degrees forecasted.

Then, there’s Monday, where another round of snow is expected — and the metro area will be involved.

“This one looks to have a larger path that should pass through the Twin Cities,” Brickman said. “The good thing is that it’s a holiday. A lot of kids, a lot of parents have the day off, so you can get out there and enjoy the snow.”

Stay tuned to WCCO for the latest on the storm track, snowfall expectations and more.