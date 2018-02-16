ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (WCCO) — A 15-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by two cars in St. Louis Park.

The Minnesota State Patrol says this all happened at the intersection of Highway 7 and Texas Avenue, right by the Knollwood Mall just after 6 Thursday night.

The stretch of road was closed for hours last night as authorities investigated. It’s back open now as the search for answers continues.

The State Patrol says a 59-year-old man behind the wheel of a four-door Acura was driving west, and, after passing through a green light at Highway 7 and Texas Avenue, hit the boy.

The collision sent the boy flying into the eastbound lane of Highway 7, where a BMW sedan driven by a 24-year-old man hit him again.

Both of the drivers involved in the crash were not injured and were wearing their seat belts.

The State Patrol reports neither alcohol nor icy road conditions were factors in this crash.

As for the identity of that 15-year-old boy, Friday morning State Patrol said the boy’s mother was at the medical examiner’s office, so an identity should be released later today.