MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s the Lent season, but you don’t have to be a good Catholic Minnesotan to partake in the delectable Friday fish fry.

Some Christians avoid red meat on Fridays. Rather than talking in terms of avoidance, we wanted you to tell us the fish meals that have you flocking toward your destination.

Your nominations were all over the map, literally, but they helped us narrow down the field to the candidates you see below. Some are sacred, and other secular.

Now we need your vote to determine the absolute best. Vote now!

Vote: Best Friday Fish Fry In Minnesota

