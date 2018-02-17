MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads to Fig + Farro in Minneapolis for a pair of locally sourced cocktails.
King’s Coffee
- 1 ½ oz Copper & Kings American Brandy
- ½ oz Du Nord Cafe Frieda
- ½ Tattersall Amaro
- ½ Simple Syrup (Fig + Farro uses Organic Cane Syrup)
Instructions:
Stir all ingredients together over ice. Strain into a low ball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a rip of orange peel expressed over the glass.
Alander Bobsled
- 1 ½ oz Alander Spiced Rum
- ¾ oz Tattersall Orange Crema
- ¾ oz Lemon Juice
- 1/3 oz Organic Agave Nectar
Instructions:
Stir ingredients together over ice, strain into a cocktail coupe, and garnish with a fresh lemon twist.
___
Fig + Farro opened in Calhoun Square in late January 2018, and is on a mission to serve delicious food with a minimal carbon footprint. Embracing the idea that livestock raised for food contributes to climate change, their menu blends flavors from around the world to create a wholesome, nourishing vegetarian menu. All beer and wine on the menu is vegan, as are the cocktails which feature as many local ingredients spirits and ingredients as possible.