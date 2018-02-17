By Mike Augustyniak
Filed Under:Fig + Farro, Local TV, Mike Augustyniak, Mike's Mix

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Each week, Mike Augustyniak finds interesting cocktails that mixologists are stirring up in the Twin Cities. This week, he heads to Fig + Farro in Minneapolis for a pair of locally sourced cocktails.

King’s Coffee

mikes mix fig farro kings coffee Mikes Mix: Fig + Farro

(credit: CBS)

  • 1 ½ oz Copper & Kings American Brandy
  • ½ oz Du Nord Cafe Frieda
  • ½ Tattersall Amaro
  • ½ Simple Syrup (Fig + Farro uses Organic Cane Syrup)

Instructions:

Stir all ingredients together over ice. Strain into a low ball glass over fresh ice. Garnish with a rip of orange peel expressed over the glass.

Alander Bobsled

  • 1 ½ oz Alander Spiced Rum
  • ¾ oz Tattersall Orange Crema
  • ¾ oz Lemon Juice
  • 1/3 oz Organic Agave Nectar

Instructions:

Stir ingredients together over ice, strain into a cocktail coupe, and garnish with a fresh lemon twist.

___

Fig + Farro opened in Calhoun Square in late January 2018, and is on a mission to serve delicious food with a minimal carbon footprint. Embracing the idea that livestock raised for food contributes to climate change, their menu blends flavors from around the world to create a wholesome, nourishing vegetarian menu. All beer and wine on the menu is vegan, as are the cocktails which feature as many local ingredients spirits and ingredients as possible.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch