MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two people are hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving two cars and a semi in southern Minnesota.

State Patrol said 55-year-old Bruce Hargesheimer lost control of his GMC Envoy on southbound Interstate 35 in Bancroft Township around 9:15 Saturday morning.

The SUV went through the median and hit an Infiniti SUV driven by 40-year-old Daniel Garneau on northbound I-35.

The Infiniti rolled and came to rest in the median. A Peterbilt semi driven by 51-year-old Kevin Griffing then hit the GMC. Both came to rest in the ditch on the east side of the highway.

Five people were hospitalized after the crash. Garneau and Griffing were uninjured.

Two passengers in the GMC – 27-year-old Alicia Hargesheimer and 55-year-old Michelle Hargesheimer – were transported to St. Mary’s with life-threatening injuries.

Bruce Hargesheimer was also transported to St. Mary’s with non-life threatening injuries.

A 7-year-old girl in the Infiniti was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries.

State Patrol said everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.