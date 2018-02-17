MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Minneapolis are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing vulnerable adult.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, 53-year-old Rebecca Elizabeth Purcell was last seen on the 1200 block of Ninth Street South around 11:20 a.m. Friday.
Purcell is 5-feet-4-inches tall, 160 pounds with long, curly dark hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a long sleeved gray polka dot shirt, red vest, yellow headband, dark pants and brown winter boots.
Police said Purcell is a vulnerable adult who needs her medications. They believe she may be headed to the Edina area.
Anyone who sees Purcell is asked to call 911 immediately.