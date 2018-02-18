MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities say one driver is dead and another was critically hurt in a wrong-way, head-on crash in Brooklyn Park Saturday night.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 8 p.m. on southbound Highway 252 near Brookdale Drive. A 30-year-old woman driving a Hyundia Elantra was heading southbound on Highway 252 from Brookdale Drive when a 72-year-old man driving a 2001 Toyota Sequoia northbound in the southbound lanes hit her head-on.
The woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was identified by the State Patrol as Jenna Lynn Bixby of Nowthen.
The driver of the Sequoia, identified as Richard John Shaka of Blaine, was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with critical injuries. Authorities say alcohol was detected on Shaka and was likely a factor in the crash.