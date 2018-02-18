MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Here’s an early heads up if you’re working on Monday: You’ll want to give yourself extra driving time as a winter storm will likely make travel difficult.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory, starting at midnight Sunday and persisting through Tuesday. Parts of Minnesota will actually see snow on Sunday before the main weather event takes over Monday and into Tuesday.

WCCO Meteorologist Kylie Bearse says northern Minnesota will see heavy snow through the day on Sunday. Parts of northern Minnesota are under a Winter Storm Warning as four to eight inches of heavy snow are expected.

As for the Twin Cities metro, we likely won’t see any precipitation until the overnight hours of Sunday into Monday morning. The metro and much of southern Minnesota is under a Winter Storm Watch as a mix of ice and snow will make travel difficult on Monday.

Light snow will likely be falling in the Twin Cities during the Monday morning commute, and there could be a mix of ice and snow in southeastern Minnesota. The metro should expect one to three inches of snow through Tuesday, and three to six inches possible northwest of the Twin Cities.

The greatest concern is icy conditions making travel difficult in the Twin Cities on Monday.