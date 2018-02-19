(credit: Thinkstock)

Check out these recipes from Monday morning.

QUINOA AND GRAPEFRUIT SALAD

1 ½ cups red quinoa, cooked according to pkg. directions, chilled completely

¼ cup Kowalski’s Extra Virgin Olive Oil, divided

½ tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns

3 grapefruits, supremed (see Tasty Tip)

¼ cup raw pepitas

¼ cup dried cranberries

3 green onions, thinly sliced

½ oz. fresh mint leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

½ oz. fresh basil leaves, chopped, plus more for garnish

3 tbsp. freshly squeezed lime juice

In a large mixing or serving bowl, drizzle cold quinoa with about ½ of the oil; season with salt and pepper. Add grapefruit, pepitas, cranberries, onion and herbs to the bowl. Drizzle with remaining oil and lime juice; gently toss. Adjust seasoning, if needed. Garnish just before serving with mint and basil.

Serves 4.

TASTY TIP

To supreme citrus fruit, slice off the ends down to the flesh and place one of these flat ends on a stable cutting board. Use a sharp knife to cut down toward the board (between the cut ends), moving the knife with the contour of the fruit to remove all the peel and white pith down to the brightly colored flesh. Hold the peeled fruit in one hand (membranes running across your open palm) over a large bowl; using a sharp knife in your other/cutting hand, carefully cut down into the fruit alongside the membranes to release the segments into the bowl below.

FAVORITE WINTER SALAD

4 oz. baby arugula

1 recipe Grapefruit Vinaigrette

2 cups pink grapefruit segments

2 sliced avocados

5 oz. fresh soft goat cheese

2 tbsp. chopped roasted cashews

– thinly sliced red onion, to taste

– fresh pea shoots, to taste, for garnish

– freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns, to taste

In a large salad bowl, toss arugula with a generous amount of dressing. Top with remaining ingredients. Drizzle with remaining dressing to taste.

Serves 4.

GRAPEFRUIT VINAIGRETTE: In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together ¼ cup avocado oil, 3 tbsp. freshly squeezed grapefruit juice, 1 tbsp. rice vinegar, 1 tbsp. Kowalski’s Pure Honey and 2 tsp. freshly grated grapefruit zest. Season to taste with kosher salt and freshly ground Kowalski’s Black Peppercorns. Store, covered, in the refrigerator for up to 3 days. Makes about ½ cup.