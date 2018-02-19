MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The State Patrol says there were 119 crashes and 59 spinouts Monday as a winter storm system moved over the state, dropping snow and freezing rain.
The statewide crash numbers were released around 10: 45 a.m., and authorities said 10 of the incidents involved injuries, although none were serious or fatal.
Travel conditions Monday are expected to be difficult through the afternoon hours, as Minnesota is under a winter storm advisory.
The National Weather Service warns that southeastern Minnesota, and perhaps parts of the Twin Cities metro, could see icing. Localized power outages are also possible.
More winter weather is expected Tuesday morning. The system should push out of the state by early Tuesday afternoon.