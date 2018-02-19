Filed Under:Alien Life, aliens

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When aliens come to Earth in the movies, it’s usually cause for widespread panic. But, how would people really react if signs of alien life was discovered?

A new study by a psychologist at Arizona State University says humans would react fairly positively to the news.

The researcher says most of us would be more curious like the kids in ET instead of the hostility and hysteria caused by movies like Independence Day.

Researchers say that, taken together, the studies show if we find out we’re not alone, we’d take the news rather well.

However, if intelligent life was discovered and they were openly hostile, researchers say we wouldn’t see the aforementioned pattern of positivity.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Good Question
Best Of Minnesota
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch