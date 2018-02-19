MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When aliens come to Earth in the movies, it’s usually cause for widespread panic. But, how would people really react if signs of alien life was discovered?
A new study by a psychologist at Arizona State University says humans would react fairly positively to the news.
The researcher says most of us would be more curious like the kids in ET instead of the hostility and hysteria caused by movies like Independence Day.
Researchers say that, taken together, the studies show if we find out we’re not alone, we’d take the news rather well.
However, if intelligent life was discovered and they were openly hostile, researchers say we wouldn’t see the aforementioned pattern of positivity.