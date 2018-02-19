MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another DFL candidate — a former news anchor — has entered the Congressional race for Minnesota’s eighth district.
On Sunday, Michelle Lee announced that she wants the job. She is well-known in the Duluth area, where she had been a television news anchor for 33 years.
“I am committed to being your congresswoman and I stand before you confident I can make a difference,” she said at the announcement. “But I cannot do this alone. I need your help to build the economy of the future that will support this district and the families who call it home.”
Democratic Congressman Rick Nolan said he is going to retire this fall.