MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Another DFL candidate — a former news anchor — has entered the Congressional race for Minnesota’s eighth district.

On Sunday, Michelle Lee announced that she wants the job. She is well-known in the Duluth area, where she had been a television news anchor for 33 years.

“I am committed to being your congresswoman and I stand before you confident I can make a difference,” she said at the announcement. “But I cannot do this alone. I need your help to build the economy of the future that will support this district and the families who call it home.”

(credit: CBS)

Democratic Congressman Rick Nolan said he is going to retire this fall.

