MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of snow is set to move through Minnesota overnight.

Much of the state is still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Several towns in northern Minnesota saw as much as a foot of snowfall Monday. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota saw a mix of snow and freezing rain that made road conditions difficult.

The overnight snow should hit the Twin Cities around 3:30 a.m. and clear out by the morning commute, but you should still prepare for a long drive into work.

Northern Minnesota can expect to see 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday.

Extreme southeastern Minnesota may see more freezing rain.

We’ll see increasing sunshine as the day goes on, and temperatures will be cooler than average.

