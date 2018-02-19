MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Another round of snow is set to move through Minnesota overnight.
Much of the state is still under a Winter Weather Advisory until 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Several towns in northern Minnesota saw as much as a foot of snowfall Monday. The Twin Cities and southern Minnesota saw a mix of snow and freezing rain that made road conditions difficult.
The overnight snow should hit the Twin Cities around 3:30 a.m. and clear out by the morning commute, but you should still prepare for a long drive into work.
Northern Minnesota can expect to see 4 to 6 inches of snow Tuesday.
Extreme southeastern Minnesota may see more freezing rain.
We’ll see increasing sunshine as the day goes on, and temperatures will be cooler than average.